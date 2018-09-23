Vietnam to hold two-day state funeral for President Tran Dai Quang

Vietnam's late President Tran Dai Quang is seen at an event in Hanoi in March 2018. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

President Quang died at the 108 Military Hospital in Hanoi on Friday morning, after fighting a serious illness for more than a year. He was 62

"His passing is a great loss to the Party, the government and the people," said a statement released by the country's top Party and government leaders on Sunday afternoon.

During the two-day funeral this Wednesday and Thursday, governmental offices and public places will fly the national flag at half-mast, and no public entertainment events will be held.

Quang will lie in state at the National Funeral Home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi, where mourners can pay their respects from 7 a.m. Wednesday, September 26.

A memorial ceremony will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday and he will be buried in his hometown Ninh Binh Province, two hours south of Hanoi, at 3:30 p.m. the same day.

All services will be aired live on national television.

Memorial ceremonies will be held at the same time at the Independence Palace in Ho Chi Minh City and Kim Son District People's Committee.

Cuba has declared a two-day mourning to mourn President Quang. Rich tributes have poured in from leaders all over the world.