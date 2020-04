A doctor of the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases performs tests on samples taken from a Covid-19 suspected case. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The country has confirmed 268 Covid-19 cases so far, of whom 177 have been discharged after treatment.

The latest infection, which was confirmed Thursday morning, is a 16-year-old Hmong girl in the mountainous province of Ha Giang, which borders China.

"Patient 268" lives in a remote village in Dong Van District, northern Vietnam. She is the first Covid-19 case detected in Ha Giang.

The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 210 countries and territories, claiming over 135,500 lives.