Unidentified foreign woman in serious accident near Hanoi railway station

By Kim Thuy   June 26, 2016 | 12:42 pm GMT+7

At about 2 a.m. on June 26, a foreign woman driving a motorbike on Tran Nhat Duat Street near Hanoi's Long Bien Railway Station fell in the street and was knocked unconscious, eyewitness Bui Tuan Dat told VnExpress.

Police of Dong Xuan Ward in Hoan Kiem District on Sunday confirmed the accident by phone, without providing further details.

From Facebook photos, the woman seems to be Caucasian. Her motorbike is a Yamaha's Nouvo with a number registered in the nearby Bac Ninh Province.

The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries and blood all over her body.

Another eyewitness said she was swaying before crashing in the street.

Locals gathered around the woman but were afraid to move her for fear of damaging her spine.

foreign-woman-in-serious-accident-near-long-bien-railway-station-1

The motorbike the foreign woman was driving. Photo by Bui Tuan Dat.

Locals waited with her until an ambulance and the police arrived.

Some also covered her legs with a shirt after her clothes were torn in the accident.

Netizens have tried to spread information about the accident, hoping to find her family or friends.

