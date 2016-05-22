PM orders investigation as car accident kills 12 people

At 4:15 a.m. today, two sleeper buses had collided into each other in the Ham Thuan Nam District before they were further hit by a coming truck. The accident killed 12 and injured 35 passengers. All the injured people are being treated in local hospitals. The two buses and the truck were destroyed and caught on fire.

Phuc sent his condolences to the victims' families and ordered local authorities to provide them with support while commencing investigation into the cause of the accident, according to the NTSC.

He also asked the authorities to stay alert to prevent hostile forces from taking advantage of the accident to do harm to the ongoing general election.

More than 69.2 million voters across Vietnam are expected to show up on Sunday to select 500 members of the new National Assembly, 3,918 province councilors, 24,993 district councilors and 294,055 commune councilors for the 2016-2021 tenure.