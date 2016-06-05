Three found dead as Vietnam PM arrives in Da Nang after cruise ship accident

Rescue forces recovered the bodies of a brother and sister from Bac Kan province and a 46-year old man from Binh Dinh Province today who were reported missing after the cruise ship capsized on the Han River in Da Nang on Saturday.

The man and the boy were discovered 8 km down-river, while the girl was found just 800 meters from the scene of the accident.

A military vehicle on duty at the site. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

53 people, including a pilot and two crew members, have been rescued after the cruise ship carrying them overturned on the Han River near Novotel Hotel in the central city of Da Nang on June 4.

The ship had only 28 seats but was carrying 56 people in total.

Da Nang is one of the top destinations for foreign and local tourists in the central region.