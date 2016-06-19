Seven killed in accident involving tourist bus near Da Lat

Prenn is around 10 km from Da Lat, a popular destination for tourists in Vietnam’s Central Highlands.

The injured passengers have been treated in the general hospital of Lam Dong Province.

The accident scene. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Dung

The tourist bus is operated by Dong Nai-based travel firm Le My. It was carrying about 45 passengers from the southern province of Binh Duong when it crashed.

The passenger bus was believed to have lost its brakes, leading to the accident, according to Lam Dong’s chairman Doan Van Viet.

