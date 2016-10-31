VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Philippines to release 17 Vietnamese fishermen this week

By Van Viet   October 31, 2016 | 04:29 pm GMT+7

The fishermen were arrested for illegal fishing, but a prosecutor believes they were only trying to avoid a storm.

Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte will lead an event on Wednesday to send off 17 Vietnamese fishermen who were previously arrested for illegal fishing but later had the charges dropped.

The decision to release them, promised by Duterte last month, came a few weeks after a provincial prosecutor officially dismissed the charges against the Vietnamese.

The fishermen were caught on September 8 by the Philippine Navy about 28 nautical miles off Santa Catalina and were accused of fishing in Philippine waters.

But Associate Provincial Prosecutor Meinrado Plete in Vigan City dismissed the charges on October 7 after the fishermen explained that they went into the waters to avoid a storm.

“They reached Philippine waters because of force of nature, which, at that time, could not be foreseen and could not be controlled by man," Plete said. "Instead of the punitive arm of the law, we should extend to them our helping hand.” 

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, who accompanied Duterte on his two-day visit to Vietnam in September, cited the decision as "an act of goodwill" from the Filipino president. Apart from the release of the fishermen, Duterte last month also promised to return the Vietnamese vessels seized by authorities.

Seven Vietnamese fishermen were arrested by the Philippines over illegal fishing activities 33 nautical miles west of Currimao, Ilocos Norte in October last year. They were released the following month.

Related news:

> Thai Navy seizes 28 Vietnamese fishermen

> Indonesia frees 228 illegal Vietnamese fishermen

> Indonesia releases 49 illegal Vietnamese fishermen

Tags: Duterte Philippines release Vietnamese fishermen illegal fishing
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top