VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Thai Navy seizes 28 Vietnamese fishermen

By Toan Dao   October 26, 2016 | 10:13 am GMT+7
Thai Navy seizes 28 Vietnamese fishermen
Illustrative photo by VnExpress/Tri Tin

They are accused of illegally intruding and fishing without permission in Thai waters.

Thai naval forces have captured 28 Vietnamese fishermen and seized five boats for allegedly fishing in Thailand's territorial waters, Vietnamplus reported on Tuesday, quoting Thai media.

The fishermen, believed to come from Vietnam’s southern provinces of Ca Mau and Kien Giang, were arrested on Monday and Tuesday off the Thai provinces of Pattani and Nakhon Si Thamarat.

Thai authorities are coordinating with the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangkok, but all the fishermen have been sent to Songkhla for trial.

On July 8, Thai naval forces opened fire on three Vietnamese fishing boats from Ben Tre Province with 18 crew members on board, injuring two fishermen and leaving another missing. Two of the boats sank after colliding with Thai naval vessels.

In September last year, Thai warships also opened fire on a Vietnamese fishing boat, killing one crew member.

Related news:

Thai coast guard arrests 20 Vietnamese fishermen

Tags: Vietnamese fishermen Thai Navy arrest
 
Read more
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

 
go to top