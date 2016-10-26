Thai Navy seizes 28 Vietnamese fishermen

Thai naval forces have captured 28 Vietnamese fishermen and seized five boats for allegedly fishing in Thailand's territorial waters, Vietnamplus reported on Tuesday, quoting Thai media.

The fishermen, believed to come from Vietnam’s southern provinces of Ca Mau and Kien Giang, were arrested on Monday and Tuesday off the Thai provinces of Pattani and Nakhon Si Thamarat.

Thai authorities are coordinating with the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangkok, but all the fishermen have been sent to Songkhla for trial.

On July 8, Thai naval forces opened fire on three Vietnamese fishing boats from Ben Tre Province with 18 crew members on board, injuring two fishermen and leaving another missing. Two of the boats sank after colliding with Thai naval vessels.

In September last year, Thai warships also opened fire on a Vietnamese fishing boat, killing one crew member.

