Thai coast guard arrests 20 Vietnamese fishermen

Thailand's coast guard on Monday detained four Vietnamese fishing boats and 20 crew members for illegally fishing in its waters, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

The fishermen were reportedly catching sea cucumbers in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat when they were captured.

The 20 crew members were taken to the Mueang Narathiwat police station and charged with fishing without a license.

Thai police said that the four boats had also been fishing for sea cucumbers off the provinces of Songkhla and Pattani.

A day earlier, Thai police also detected a Vietnamese boat with a crew of four fishing for sea cucumbers in Pattani’s waters.

This isn’t the first time Vietnamese fishermen have been arrested for fishing in neighboring countries' waters.

In July, Malaysian authorities detained eight fishing vessels and 88 Vietnamese crew members who were charged with illegally catching fish and squid.

