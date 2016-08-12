VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Indonesia releases 49 illegal Vietnamese fishermen

By Bui Hong Nhung   August 12, 2016 | 11:25 am GMT+7

The offenders were unaware of their crime after straying into foreign waters.

Indonesia handed over 49 illegal Vietnamese fishermen on August 10 at Soekarno Hatta International Airport, Jakarta, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The majority of fishermen come from the Mekong Delta provinces of Kien Giang and Vinh Long, and were captured over a 3-month period for fishing illegally in Indonesia’s waters.

Due to their limited geographical knowledge, many of them were unaware they had strayed into Indonesian waters. They told Vietnam News Agency that they were hired to catch fish offshore, but the captain decided where to go.

indonesia-releases-49-illegal-vietnamese-fishermen

The Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta sent home 17 Vietnamese fishermen from Indonesia in January, 2016. Photo by the Vietnam News Agency.

Indonesian authorities have arrested a growing number of Vietnamese fishermen over the last few years.

Nguyen Thanh Giang, a consular official at the Vietnamese embassy in Jakarta, said that more arrests have put pressure on Indonesia’s prisons and detention centers.

Giang added that the embassy has been working with local authorities to find a way to send the Vietnamese citizens home. In the future, they will introduce measures to prevent Vietnamese fishermen from fishing unlawfully in Indonesian waters.

On July 23, the Indonesian government also handed over 65 Vietnamese fishermen who were arrested while fishing illegally in the former’s waters in April and May this year.

Related news:

Thai coast guard arrests 20 Vietnamese fishermen

Malaysia detains 88 Vietnamese fishermen over alleged illegal fishing: report

Indonesia hands over 65 arrested Vietnamese fishermen

Tags: illegal fishermen Vietnamese fishermen Indonesia Indonesian waters
 
Read more
Vietnam to upgrade overstretched airport in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam to upgrade overstretched airport in Ho Chi Minh City

Publisher recalls history book containing doctored Vietnam War photo

Publisher recalls history book containing doctored Vietnam War photo

Vietnam police crack down on drunk drivers ahead of national holiday

Vietnam police crack down on drunk drivers ahead of national holiday

Hanoi to deodorize toilet stink at public schools

Hanoi to deodorize toilet stink at public schools

Chinese murdering Vietnamese for organs not true: Vietnam police

Chinese murdering Vietnamese for organs not true: Vietnam police

Map maker community cries for Pokemon Go players to stop meddling with Google Maps

Map maker community cries for Pokemon Go players to stop meddling with Google Maps

Vietnamese foster parents turn their backs on disabled children

Vietnamese foster parents turn their backs on disabled children

Da Nang officials plan to move out of sizzling $90 mln skyscraper

Da Nang officials plan to move out of sizzling $90 mln skyscraper

 
go to top