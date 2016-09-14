VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Indonesia frees 228 illegal Vietnamese fishermen

By Bui Hong Nhung   September 14, 2016 | 03:33 pm GMT+7

The fishermen were locked up for over three months.

Indonesia released 228 illegal Vietnamese fishermen on Tuesday at a harbor on the Natuna islands, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

This is the first time Indonesia has handed over fishermen at a harbor rather than at Sokarno Hatta International Airport in the capital Jakarta.

This decision should help the fishermen return home quickly, and reduce the pressure illegal fishermen have put on the already overloaded detention centers in Indonesia, according to Susi Pudjiastuti, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.

The Vietnamese fishermen are expected to arrive home in the next 4-5 days.

Most of the fishermen were working on offshore fishing boats when they were captured.

Le Van Ut, one of the fishermen, said that he was hired to catch fish, so at first he didn’t know why he was arrested by Indonesian forces. After three months in captivity, he said was very happy to be heading home.

Like Ut, the other fishermen were detained from 3-6 months for fishing illegally in Indonesian waters.

Indonesia said that about 300 Vietnamese fishermen remain in custody on the country's islands.

Sjarief Widjaja, general secretary of Indonesia’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, called on Vietnamese fishermen to respect the law and protect marine resources for future generations.

Related news:

Indonesia releases 49 illegal Vietnamese fishermen

Vietnamese fishermen remain beached 4 months after toxic disaster

Tags: Vietnamese fishermen illegal fishing Indonesia
 
Read more
Internet in Vietnam to slow down during cable maintenance

Internet in Vietnam to slow down during cable maintenance

Plastic bag is the new condom? Vietnamese injured after strange safe sex practice

Plastic bag is the new condom? Vietnamese injured after strange safe sex practice

Vietnam Airlines flights disrupted by Super Typhoon Meranti

Vietnam Airlines flights disrupted by Super Typhoon Meranti

Japan emperor, empress to visit Vietnam in 2017: report

Japan emperor, empress to visit Vietnam in 2017: report

Man killed inside burning car at Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport

Man killed inside burning car at Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport

Seven years, $67 million and town square remains unfinished in northern Vietnam

Seven years, $67 million and town square remains unfinished in northern Vietnam

Super Typhoon Meranti bears down over South China Sea

Super Typhoon Meranti bears down over South China Sea

2 missing, dozens unaccounted for as Vietnam hydropower tunnel breaks

2 missing, dozens unaccounted for as Vietnam hydropower tunnel breaks

 
go to top