VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

North Korean leader meets Vietnamese leadership in milestone visit

By Anh Ngoc, Giang Huy, Ngoc Thanh   March 1, 2019 | 09:21 pm GMT+7

North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un met with the heads of Vietnamese Party, executive and legislative branches Friday.

Kim (R) was accorded the ceremonial welcome given to a head of state at the Presidential Palace. Photo by VnExpress

Kim (R) was accorded the ceremonial welcome given to a head of state at the Presidential Palace. Photo by VnExpress

Kim was accorded the ceremonial welcome given to a head of state at the Presidential Palace. He then had official talks with Party chief and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.

This was the first visit by a North Korean leader to Vietnam in 55 years since Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-un’s grandfather, visited in 1964.

Chairman Kim and President Trong shook hands at the Presidential Palace before starting their talks.

Trong said that Kim’s visit was an important milestone in the history of the two countries.

Chairman Kim later met with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R). Photo by VnExpress

Chairman Kim later met with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R). Photo by VnExpress

Chairman Kim later met with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. They went to see a photo exhibition on the relationship between North Korea and Vietnam.

In 1950 North Korea became one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam after China and the Soviet Union.

Chairman Kim also met with National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R). Photo by VnExpress

Chairman Kim also met with National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R). Photo by VnExpress

Chairman Kim also met with National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Prior to the official visit, Chairman Kim had arrived in Vietnam  Tuesday morning after a train journey of more than 60 hours from Pyongyang. He arrived in Hanoi for his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The summit ended Thursday without any deal being signed because of disagreements over lifting of the sanctions imposed on North Korea.

Chairman Kim will leave Vietnam on Saturday.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Kim Jong-un North Korea leader Nguyen Phu Trong meeting conference official visit Nguyen Xuan Phuc
 
Read more
Trump-Kim summit organized in perfect safety

Trump-Kim summit organized in perfect safety

Vietnam leader accords warm welcome to North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un

Vietnam leader accords warm welcome to North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un

Vietnam to close 170km Hanoi-China highway segment on Saturday

Vietnam to close 170km Hanoi-China highway segment on Saturday

Kim Jong-un starts two-day official visit to Vietnam

Kim Jong-un starts two-day official visit to Vietnam

Vietnam wants US and North Korea to keep talking

Vietnam wants US and North Korea to keep talking

North Korea says ‘realistic’ deal was rejected

North Korea says ‘realistic’ deal was rejected

Second Trump-Kim summit held in haste: experts

Second Trump-Kim summit held in haste: experts

 
go to top