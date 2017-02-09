Ho Chi Minh City resorts to motorbike barriers on sidewalks

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have installed barriers along a number of downtown streets to prevent motorcyclists from entering pedestrian sidewalks.

The barriers went up on the sidewalkss of Pasteur, Ly Tu Trong and Nguyen Binh Khiem streets in Ben Nghe Ward.

The barriers on Nguyen Binh Khiem Street in District 1. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Nguyen

Gaps in the barriers were left to offer wheelchair access.

Officials in Ben Nghe Ward hoped the barriers would help protect tourists, students and other pedestrians from drivers hoping to jump ahead of traffic.

Many motorcyclists, however, have been photographed trying to bypass the barriers.

Motorcyclists have continued to slip through the barriers. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Nguyen

Photo by VnExpress/Hai Duong

Related news:

> The most shocking examples of parking revenge in Vietnam

> Grab your bags and run: How Saigon airport congestion triggers holiday stress