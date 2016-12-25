VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi police seek charges against Japanese men for gold smuggling

By VnExpress   December 25, 2016 | 02:11 pm GMT+7
Hanoi police seek charges against Japanese men for gold smuggling
Passengers wait to check in at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham

The duo, caught in August this year, has been accused of trying to bring $260,000 worth of gold out of Vietnam.

Hanoi police have proposed that the prosecutor’s office press charges against two Japanese citizens for attempting to smuggle $260,000 worth of gold earlier this year.

Kitada Takayoshi, 33, was caught on August 3 at Noi Bai International Airport while allegedly trying to bring seven gold statuettes out of Vietnam on a flight to Tokyo.

Customs officers detected metal objects in his carry-on luggage and found the statuettes, weighing seven kilograms (15 lbs) in total.

The passenger later confessed that the gold statuettes were worth approximately 31 million yen ($260,000).

Hanoi police then arrested 35-year-old Iwamura Masakazu, who was accused of assisting in the gold smuggling attempt. The second man flew to Vietnam soon after the case was busted.

Related news:

Vietnamese flight attendant nabbed for gold smuggling in South Korea

Vietnam's gold traders call for trading floor, rules relaxation

Tags: gold smuggling Japanese
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top