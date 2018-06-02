French helicopter carrier docks in southern Vietnam

Vietnam welcomed helicopter carrier Dixmude of the French Navy on Friday. The amphibious assault ship docked at the Phu My Port in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau as part of the Jeanne D’Arc mission, an annual deployment undertaken by French Navy ships over a five-month period. The ship is 180 meters long with a payload up to 22,000 tons and can carry 16 helicopters, dozens of armored vehicles and military equipment.