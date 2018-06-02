VnExpress International
French helicopter carrier docks in southern Vietnam

By Thanh Nguyen   June 2, 2018 | 08:49 pm GMT+7

The deployment is part of annual five-month mission undertaken by French Navy.

Vietnam welcomed helicopter carrier Dixmude of the French Navy on Friday. The amphibious assault ship docked at the Phu My Port in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau as part of the Jeanne D’Arc mission, an annual deployment undertaken by French Navy ships over a five-month period. The ship is 180 meters long with a payload up to 22,000 tons and can carry 16 helicopters, dozens of armored vehicles and military equipment.
On the deck area are small maritime amphibious ships, fighter planes and drones. Two Wildcat helicopters are capable of responding to submarines and performing search and rescue operations.
The 53-year-old Alouette III French helicopter on Dixmude is still in good condition. It is used for gathering information and data, a communications officer on the ship said.
Dixmude's deck allows seven helicopters to operate at the same time.
Dozens of armored vehicles are parked in the ship’s cabin.
The ship’s hospital has two sterile surgical rooms, an X-ray room and 60 beds with a full team of specialists and nurses.
Dixmude's helicopter operation room is equipped with a full range of modern equipment including radar detectors, joysticks and a camera systems.
The camera system provides feed from every corner of the ship.
Soldiers welcome visitors on board Dixmude. A media officer on the ship said that it could comfortably accommodate 600 to 800 on each campaign. They will stay in Vietnam until June 5.
