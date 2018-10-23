VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Four Chinese jailed in Vietnam for stealing with fake ATM cards

By Binh Minh, Thanh Tuan   October 23, 2018 | 02:31 pm GMT+7
Four Chinese jailed in Vietnam for stealing with fake ATM cards
Four Chinese stand trial in Ha Long for stealing money with fake ATM cards on October 22. Photo by VnExpress/Quang Khai

Four Chinese men were handed down jail sentences in Ha Long Monday for using fake credit cards to withdraw money illegally. 

The Quang Ninh Province People's Court in northern Vietnam sentenced Feng Yu He to five and a half years, Li Dan Yang to five years and Zheng Ren Xian and Wang Tao to four and a half years each.

Zheng was caught red-handed by the police on February 22 while using a fake card at an ATM in Ha Long, home to the world-famous bay and not far from the Chinese border.

Officers found him in possession of 29 fake ATM cards, and 323 yuan ($46) and VND57.2 million ($2,440) in cash.

Based on information he gave them, they apprehended Feng, Li and Wang as they were about to leave the country through the border gate, around four hours drive from Ha Long.

The investigators found the gang had installed equipment at local ATM booths to steal customers' data, before making the fake cards. The total amount of money they had stolen was not available.

Elsewhere, on Sunday, police in Lao Cai in north-west Vietnam detained another alleged ATM thief, Tang Cam Bang, 34, of Jiangxi Province, China, for questioning.

Bang allegedly used fake ATM cards to withdraw money at several locations in the province.

The police found 102 ATM cards and VND250 million ($10,665) in cash in his possession.

Related News:
Tags: ATM thieves Ha Long Vietnam Chinese crimes
 
Read more
Chinese tour guide jailed for stealing cosmetics from Da Nang airport

Chinese tour guide jailed for stealing cosmetics from Da Nang airport

Vietnam offers to share development experience with North Korea

Vietnam offers to share development experience with North Korea

Asian media laud Vietnam’s AFF Cup performance

Asian media laud Vietnam’s AFF Cup performance

Singaporean man receives jail sentence for having sex with underage Vietnamese girl

Singaporean man receives jail sentence for having sex with underage Vietnamese girl

Vietnamese fishermen admit to illegal fishing in Malaysian waters

Vietnamese fishermen admit to illegal fishing in Malaysian waters

13 sentenced to death in Vietnam in two heroin trafficking cases

13 sentenced to death in Vietnam in two heroin trafficking cases

Hanoi jails German man for sex with minor boy

Hanoi jails German man for sex with minor boy

 
go to top