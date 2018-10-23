Four Chinese jailed in Vietnam for stealing with fake ATM cards

Four Chinese stand trial in Ha Long for stealing money with fake ATM cards on October 22. Photo by VnExpress/Quang Khai

The Quang Ninh Province People's Court in northern Vietnam sentenced Feng Yu He to five and a half years, Li Dan Yang to five years and Zheng Ren Xian and Wang Tao to four and a half years each.

Zheng was caught red-handed by the police on February 22 while using a fake card at an ATM in Ha Long, home to the world-famous bay and not far from the Chinese border.

Officers found him in possession of 29 fake ATM cards, and 323 yuan ($46) and VND57.2 million ($2,440) in cash.

Based on information he gave them, they apprehended Feng, Li and Wang as they were about to leave the country through the border gate, around four hours drive from Ha Long.

The investigators found the gang had installed equipment at local ATM booths to steal customers' data, before making the fake cards. The total amount of money they had stolen was not available.

Elsewhere, on Sunday, police in Lao Cai in north-west Vietnam detained another alleged ATM thief, Tang Cam Bang, 34, of Jiangxi Province, China, for questioning.

Bang allegedly used fake ATM cards to withdraw money at several locations in the province.

The police found 102 ATM cards and VND250 million ($10,665) in cash in his possession.