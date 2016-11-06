Floods claim 15 lives in central Vietnam

Dozens of houses in Dong Duong District, Lam Dong Province in Vietnam's Central Highlands have been under water during the November 2016 floods. Photo by VnExpress/Thai Ha

Fifteen people died and six went missing after floods ravaged provinces central Vietnam.

The Phu Yen Province suffered the worst casualties and reported seven dead, followed by Quang Binh which reported three, Quang Tri and Binh Dinh which each reported two, and Dak Lak which reported one.

The figures were presented on Sunday by Bao Giao Thong, the official news site of the Ministry of Transport. The story cited data from the central division of the Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Controls in the Central and Central Highlands region.

Floods brought on by heavy rain had claimed 40,954 houses and 7,044 hectares of rice paddy by Sunday morning.

Landslides have also damaged several roads and bridges throughout the region.

Two weeks ago, a tropical depression triggered non-stop rains that killed 31 people and flooded 92,000 houses in Quang Binh and 5,000 houses in Ha Tinh.

Related news:

> Vietnamese race against the clock to save what they can from flood

> Stranded flood victims in Ha Tinh on verge of running out food