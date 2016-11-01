VnExpress International
Vietnamese race against the clock to save what they can from flood

By Duc Hung   November 1, 2016 | 03:39 pm GMT+7

Many houses and schools in central Ha Tinh Province have been submerged.

vietnamese-race-against-the-clock-to-save-what-they-can-from-flood

Many areas in Huong Khe District in the central province of Ha Tinh were flooded on Tuesday. People had to use boats to move around.
vietnamese-race-against-the-clock-to-save-what-they-can-from-flood-1

Heavy rains over the last three days have submerged many neighborhoods.
vietnamese-race-against-the-clock-to-save-what-they-can-from-flood-2

Around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, local residents started using boats and carts to evacuate.
vietnamese-race-against-the-clock-to-save-what-they-can-from-flood-3

Nguyen Thi Luong from Ha Linh Commune said that her family had moved all furniture the previous night. On Tuesday, they tried to save the remaining items.
vietnamese-race-against-the-clock-to-save-what-they-can-from-flood-4

Nguyen Van Viet, another local said: “We had to clean up our house after a devastating flood hit the region two weeks ago. Now we’re prepared to face another one.”
vietnamese-race-against-the-clock-to-save-what-they-can-from-flood-5

A parent brought his motorbike and his son to another place.
vietnamese-race-against-the-clock-to-save-what-they-can-from-flood-6

Another tried to move his plowing machine.
vietnamese-race-against-the-clock-to-save-what-they-can-from-flood-7

A family used bamboo to reinforce their pigpen.
vietnamese-race-against-the-clock-to-save-what-they-can-from-flood-8

The authorities said that rising water levels on a local river isolated several neighborhoods. About 4,300 students in Huong Khe District were unable to go to school.
vietnamese-race-against-the-clock-to-save-what-they-can-from-flood-9

The Meteorological Agency said torrential rains would drench the coastal provinces of Ha Tinh and Quang Binh on Wednesday night and worsen the flooding.

Photo by VnExpress/Duc Hung

