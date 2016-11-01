vietnamese-race-against-the-clock-to-save-what-they-can-from-flood

|
Many areas in Huong Khe District in the central province of Ha Tinh were flooded on Tuesday. People had to use boats to move around.
|
Heavy rains over the last three days have submerged many neighborhoods.
|
Around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, local residents started using boats and carts to evacuate.
|
Nguyen Thi Luong from Ha Linh Commune said that her family had moved all furniture the previous night. On Tuesday, they tried to save the remaining items.
|
Nguyen Van Viet, another local said: “We had to clean up our house after a devastating flood hit the region two weeks ago. Now we’re prepared to face another one.”
|
A parent brought his motorbike and his son to another place.
|
Another tried to move his plowing machine.
|
A family used bamboo to reinforce their pigpen.
|
The authorities said that rising water levels on a local river isolated several neighborhoods. About 4,300 students in Huong Khe District were unable to go to school.
|
The Meteorological Agency said torrential rains would drench the coastal provinces of Ha Tinh and Quang Binh on Wednesday night and worsen the flooding.
Photo by VnExpress/Duc Hung
Related news:
> Houses, schools submerged as heavy downpours pound central Vietnam