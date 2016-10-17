stranded-flood-victims-in-ha-tinh-on-verge-of-running-out-food

While the rain has reduced in recent days and the floods have started to recede in most places affected in Vietnam's central region, flood levels in Huong Khe District (Ha Tinh Province) are continuing to rise. Water released from the Ho Ho hydropower reservoir in central Vietnam is believed to be the culprit. In picture: People in Phuong My Commune (Huong Khe) stand on the second floor of a local school waiting for flood relief supplies.