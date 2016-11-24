VnExpress International
Cold weather's back in northern Vietnam, and it's going to stay for a while

By Pham Huong   November 24, 2016 | 04:20 pm GMT+7
Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

The cold spell won't be going anywhere until the end of November; so stay warm.

A cold spell descended on Vietnam's northern mountainous provinces and the capital Hanoi yesterday evening, replacing the sunny, mild weather the region has been enjoying over the last two weeks.

Temperatures dropped drastically with biting winds and light rain covering much of the north. Low temperatures were recorded in Lang Son Province at 5 degrees Celsius, Ha Giang (10°C), Vinh Phuc (12°C), Lao Cai (13°C) and Yen Bai (14°C).

Hanoi woke up to a distinctly colder picture than yesterday, and although the rain held off this morning, locals were unpacking their winter wardrobes before heading out. The lowest temperatures were recorded in Ba Vi (16°C), Son Tay (17°C) and Ha Dong (18°C).

Temperatures have also plunged in other northern provinces such as Hai Duong (16°C) and Nam Dinh (17°C).

The cold front has stretched down as far as the central coast, with temperatures falling to 16-18 degrees Celsius in Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, while Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Quang Tri have experienced heavy rain.

Forecasters predict that the cold weather will continue throughout northern areas until the end of this month.

