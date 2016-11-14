Chinese man accused of raping Vietnamese assistant in Saigon

Police in Ho Chi Minh City are investigating a Chinese man following allegations by an employee that he raped her at her rented house last week.

The 19-year-old woman from Binh Duong Province neighboring the city reported to police on Thursday that the Chinese businessman, 47, had visited her house in District 1 the previous night, and dragged her into the bedroom and raped her.

She said she fought back but he grabbed her by the neck and threatened to kill her. She managed to escape the next morning and went straight to the police, local media reported.

The woman said she works as personal assistant and interpreter for the Chinese man.

Police have issued a warrant for the man, but have been unable to find him.

Last July, police in the city detained a 56-year-old South Korean man after his Vietnamese assistant accused him of raping her at his home. No punishment has been reported.

Around 1,000 sexual assaults are reported each year in Vietnam, where surveys found girls and women are usual victims of sexual harassment in public places and the workplace.

The country developed the first code of conduct on workplace sexual harassment last year with support from the International Labor Organization.

A government report in 2012 showed that most of the victims of sexual harassment in the country are female workers aged between 18 and 30. Many choose to keep silence out of shame and the fear of losing jobs.

