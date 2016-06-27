Vietnamese nail salon owner faces jail for alleged rape in U.S.

The assault happened at night when the girl visited Happy Nails – a salon owned by Kevin Huy Bui, 48, – to get her nails done by pre-appointment, according to Swoknews.

Police said Bui locked the shop and offered the female customer a massage. She told authorities Bui kept touching her legs and then raped her.

"The girl said she was so scared, so she just closed her eyes and was afraid to move,” said Dustan Chandler, a police officer. She also said Bui told her to take shower and sit back in the chair while he did her nails.

The police were informed of the case after the mother of the victim reported the incident. She has been admitted to a local hospital for care.

Last week, Bui appeared at Caddo District Court for the alleged sexual assault. He said even though he has met the girl, he did not know her and denied that the two had sex.

Bui posted bond of $100,000 last Wednesday.

> Five convicted of gang-rape of Danish tourist in New Delhi

> Frontrunner in Philippines presidency race apologises for rape remark