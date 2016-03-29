U.S prosecutors call for public help in finding sexual abuse victims of Vietnamese famous entertainer

Hong Quang Minh, who goes by the stage name “Minh Beo”, 38, Garden Grove, was charged Friday, March 25, 2016, with one felony count of oral copulation of a minor, one felony count of attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under the age of 14, and one felony count of meeting with a minor with the intent to engage in lewd conduct, according to a press release from the Orange County District Attorney.

If convicted, Minh faces a maximum sentence of five years and eight months in state prison and mandatory lifetime sex offender registration. Minh is currently being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled for a continued arraignment on April 15, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. in Department CJ-1, Central Jail, Santa Ana.

At the time of the crime, Minh is accused of traveling from Vietnam and visiting Orange County and Atlanta, Georgia. Minh is a well-known Vietnamese entertainer with access to children.

On March 20, 2016, Minh is accused of speaking to a group of dancers at a talent show held at a radio station in Huntington Beach and telling the dancers that he was hosting auditions for a video project.

On March 23, 2016, Minh is accused of orally copulating minor John Doe 1 when the victim arrived for the audition. Shortly thereafter, John Doe 1 reported the crime to the Garden Grove Police Department (GGPD), who began investigating this case.

The next day, an undercover GGPD officer posing as a minor under the age of 14, communicated with the defendant while further investigating the case. Minh is accused of attempting to set up a meeting with the officer with the intent of committing a sexual assault. The defendant was subsequently arrested by GGPD.

The investigation in this case is ongoing. Anyone with additional information or who believes that they may have been a victim is encouraged to contact Supervising District Attorney Investigator Mark Gutierrez at (714)347-8794.

Deputy District Attorney Bobby Taghavi of the Sexual Assault Unit is prosecuting this case.

Minh Beo has performed in a number of television programs and movies in the U.S. and Vietnam, and he was reportedly planning to open a modeling school and continue with an ongoing humanitarian TV show called "Luc Lac Vang" once he returned to the country.

Minh Beo has received awards for his contributions to culture and arts in Vietnam, and he was the founder of a comedy theater named after him in Ho Chi Minh City.