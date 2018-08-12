VnExpress International
Black smoke belches out of Vietnam’s tallest building

By Duy Tran   August 12, 2018 | 08:00 am GMT+7

A fire broke out on the 64th floor of Landmark 81 building in Saigon’s Binh Thanh District on Saturday afternoon.

According to the building’s management team, welding sparks set construction materials on the 64th floor aflame.

The fire at the 64th floor of the Landmark 81. Photo by VnExpress

The fire was put out quickly even before firefighters arrived at the scene, so there was no damage to property and no one was hurt, they said.

The Landmark 81 is currently Vietnam’s tallest building with a height of 461.5 metres.

It hosts retail outlets of major international and domestic brands, movie theaters and other entertainment facilities, including an indoor ice-skating ring, and eateries serving cuisine from many countries.

Up and away: Vietnam is growing, literally
 
 

Land left unused for years by 211 Hanoi projects

Trash ‘adorns’ Vietnam’s imperial citadel

200 drug users bust out of Vietnam rehab center

Vietnam's biggest ever narcotic drug maker a long-time fugitive

Vietnamese club in first AFC futsal championship final

Ho Chi Minh City could be a swamp 50 years from now

Criminals bought fake medical certificates to escape justice: Hanoi police

