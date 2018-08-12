Black smoke belches out of Vietnam’s tallest building

According to the building’s management team, welding sparks set construction materials on the 64th floor aflame.

The fire at the 64th floor of the Landmark 81. Photo by VnExpress

The fire was put out quickly even before firefighters arrived at the scene, so there was no damage to property and no one was hurt, they said.

The Landmark 81 is currently Vietnam’s tallest building with a height of 461.5 metres.

It hosts retail outlets of major international and domestic brands, movie theaters and other entertainment facilities, including an indoor ice-skating ring, and eateries serving cuisine from many countries.