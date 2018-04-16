American, Indian motorbike thieves jailed in Saigon for 7 years

A Ho Chi Minh City court sentenced two men from India and America to seven years in jail on Monday for stealing a motorbike.

Indian Ravi Parkash and American Moon Atfri in court on Monday. Photo by VnExpress/Binh Nguyen

Indian Ravi Parkash, 28, and American Moon Atfri, 32, had used a stun baton to attack a Grab driver early last year, according to the verdict.

The pair shared a rented apartment in the city’s District 7 and planned the robbery because they had ran out of money.

On March 21, 2017, they drove to a restaurant on Nguyen Duc Tho Street in Go Vap District before Parkash booked a motorbike ride from Grab to Tan Son Nhat Airport.

A driver named Tam, 30, arrived to pick Parkash up, but as he bent down to get a helmet for him, Parkash stunned him with the baton, pushing him to the ground.

Parkash and Atfri took the motorbike and stashed it in a parking lot, before switching its number plate with another bike's in the building.

Three days later, the two were arrested while they were trying to sell the bike.