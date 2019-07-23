VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Trend

Vietnam’s biggest bookstore chain to eschew plastic bags

By Nguyen Quy   July 23, 2019 | 04:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s biggest bookstore chain to eschew plastic bags
Fahasa will stop using single-use plastic bags, replacing them recycled paper bags and wrappings. Photo courtesy of the company.

Fahasa will stop using single-use plastic next month and shift to biodegradable bags and paper wrappings.

Starting August 1, Fahasa, Vietnam's biggest bookstore chain, will use a paper band to wrap books purchased from their shops for customers who bring their own bag, the company has recently announced on its official Facebook page.

For stationery items likes pens, pencils and cases, Fahasa will use bags and wrappers made of recycled newspapers and magazines. The recycled paper bags are part of the bookstore's initiative launched in May.

By the end of this year, the bookstore chain expects to use 500,000 paper bags to replace 10 percent of the nylon bags that it currently uses. 

The company has previously said that it aims to slowly replace nylon bags with bags made with recycled paper in the coming years and eventually manufacture bigger packages made of fabric and paper to accommodate larger items.

The bookstore chain’s move comes after PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said last month Vietnam should strive for zero disposable plastic use in urban stores, markets and supermarkets by 2021 and for no plastic products to be used in the entire country by 2025.

Vietnam has been ranked the fourth biggest polluter of oceans in the world, behind China, Indonesia and the Philippines, according to a report on the countries polluting the oceans the most in the world by The Wall Street Journal.

A total of 1.8 million metric tons of mismanaged plastic waste came from Vietnam. China and Indonesia are the top sources of plastic bottles, bags and other rubbish clogging up global sea lanes, accounting for more than a third of plastic detritus in global waters, the report said.

Related News:

Plastic waste

Under the sea, an ocean of trash: cleanup volunteer

Under the sea, an ocean of trash: cleanup volunteer

Hanoi installation exhibition to underline problem of waste

Hanoi installation exhibition to underline problem of waste

Second university in Saigon says no to single-use plastic

Second university in Saigon says no to single-use plastic

See more
Tags: Fahasa paper wrappings plastic bags plastic waste fight worst ocean polluters bookstore chain Vietnam
 
Read more
As environmental concerns rise, are Vietnamese finally paying heed to trash?

As environmental concerns rise, are Vietnamese finally paying heed to trash?

Penchant for beauty contests churns out some ugly truths

Penchant for beauty contests churns out some ugly truths

Vietnamese-French couple serve a good cause with honeymoon trip

Vietnamese-French couple serve a good cause with honeymoon trip

Elation first, depression next: pitfalls of studying abroad

Elation first, depression next: pitfalls of studying abroad

Border troops give hope to returning Cambodian-Vietnamese kids

Border troops give hope to returning Cambodian-Vietnamese kids

All work, no play plus smart devices: kids turn couch potatoes

All work, no play plus smart devices: kids turn couch potatoes

Artist sets world record for reverse paintings

Artist sets world record for reverse paintings

 
go to top