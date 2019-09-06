The charm of daily life in Hanoi

"Carefree" by Hoang Anh Tuan. With rapid urbanization, there are less and less public spaces available in the capital city. But the laughter and enjoyment of children echo in small neighborhood playgrounds.

"In Spring’s Sunlight" by Nguyen Linh Giang Early in the morning and early in the afternoon, Hanoi residents from all walks of life take to the streets to do some stretching and get some physical exercise.

"Where time stands still" by Dinh Quoc Cuong The city’s botanic garden is a great public space for everyone to chill out and enjoy the fresh air.

"Catching The Sunrise" by Nguyen Quoc Vuong The banks of the Red River are a popular early morning spot for residents who enjoy the sunrise as they do their exercises or take a dip in the river waters.

"Early Market" by Pham Quoc Trung The Long Bien wholesale market is a key trading location for fruits and vegetables, which are carried to the market on giant trucks from all over the country. The market opens every day at 11.30 at night and closes by 5.30 the next morning. This photograph was taken at 5.40 a.m. on the pavement of Tran Nhat Duat Street, as traders loaded produce on motorbikes before transporting them to wet markets around the city.

"Chasing" by Pham Quoc Trung The space in front of the Thanh Cong Living Quarters constructed about 40 years ago is used for parking, hanging laundry, running food stalls and tea shops. The space also becomes a playing area for children and their pets. This photograph of a girl playing with her dog was taken around 10 a.m. The exact same spot was turned into a dining area an hour later and filled with tables and chairs set up by an eatery in the neighborhood.

"Sky Lantern" by Luu Thuy Linh The setting sun captured just as it sets over the historic Long Bien Bridge on the Red River.

"Flowers for a Sunny Day" by Vu Ha Fresh flower vendors on bicycles are an unforgettable sight that make Hanoi especially attractive.

Held September 6-8 at The Octagon House on Ly Thai To Street in the capital city, the exhibition is hosted by Danish embassy in Vietnam and The People’s Participation Working Group (PPWG).

Around 40 photos on Hanoi’s public spaces and daily life capture what makes the capital city stand out for its residents and visitors.