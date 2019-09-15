VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Trend

Saigon urges residents to stop eating dog meat

By Le Nam   September 15, 2019 | 06:13 pm GMT+7
Saigon urges residents to stop eating dog meat
Dogs wait to be slaughtered in a cage for sale as food in a village outside Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

The Food Safety Management Board of HCMC has urged people to stop consuming dog meat, citing severe health risks and appealing to sentiment.

Dog meat is currently not regulated by food authorities, often contains pathogens, especially the rabies virus, could be contaminated with deadly chemicals, especially those used in dog bait, the board has warned in a statement.

Dog meat could also contain parasites, especially eggs and larvae that do not develop into worms in the intestines but could penetrate the liver, lungs and other organs, and even the brain and eyes, a condition is known medically as visceral larva migrans, which is potentially dangerous to humans, it said.

Meat and poultry used as food must meet slaughter and food safety regulations, but dog meat is not included in the list of animals used for human food.

The food safety authority also said people should not eat dog meat because dogs have been pets and close to humans for a long time. In some families, dogs are even seen as a family member, it said.

Last year Hanoi authorities had urged people to desist from eating dog and cat meat because it created an offensive image for international tourists.

Ho Chi Minh City raids largest dog meat market
 
 

Saigon urges residents to stop eating dog meat

Related News:
Tags: Dog meat man's best friend dog disease food safety HCMC Saigon
 
Read more
Hole-in-the-wall home to aged Saigon couple for 20 years

Hole-in-the-wall home to aged Saigon couple for 20 years

Should dogs be in their hearts or freezers? Vietnamese are divided

Should dogs be in their hearts or freezers? Vietnamese are divided

Teacher walks across Vietnam to spread environment message

Teacher walks across Vietnam to spread environment message

Ex-addicts team up to save lives of drug overdose victims

Ex-addicts team up to save lives of drug overdose victims

American soldier, Vietnamese girl find lost love after 50 years

American soldier, Vietnamese girl find lost love after 50 years

Mass killings in Vietnam ‘a cancer of the soul’

Mass killings in Vietnam ‘a cancer of the soul’

Hanoi youth seeking death finds a reason to live

Hanoi youth seeking death finds a reason to live

 
go to top