VinaPhone becomes first network to launch 4G service in Vietnam

VNPT VinaPhone has officially become the first mobile network provider in Vietnam to launch 4G services after receiving a license from the Ministry of Information.

As one of Vietnam’s top three mobile network providers besides MobiPhone and Viettel, Vinaphone has chosen the southern resort island of Phu Quoc to launch its 4G network.

This is the company’s first step towards providing 4G services nationwide.

At the launch event, test results showed that the access speed on the 4G network reached 50 to 80 Mb/s, which is 7-10 times higher than average speed of 3G. With LTE-A technology, internet access speeds on VinaPhone’s 4G can reach 300 Mb/s.

Analysts said that at this speed, internet users will experience far less delays when they livestream, up/download or play games.

“Our strategy is focusing on high speed and stability. After Phu Quoc Island, we will expand 4G services to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and 10 other provinces,” said Luong Manh Hoang, chairman of VNPT VinaPhone.

Hoang said VinaPhone will install more than 10,000 base transceiver stations (BTS) in the first quarter of 2017, and the number is expected to reach 21,000 by the end of the year.

The company has committed to extending 4G to all 63 provinces with nationwide coverage expected to be 85 percent on average and 100 percent in big cities.

Hoang also said Vinaphone will provide large data packages at competitive rates similar to the current 3G deals it offers.

In January, Vinaphone started piloting 4G in Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc Island with successful results. Recorded up/download speeds were several times higher than 3G networks.

Other mobile providers such as Viettel started piloting 4G in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau in December 2015. MobiFone joined the fray in June 2016 by debuting in Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the broadband development plan ratified by the prime minister in January, the Vietnamese government plans to expand 4G coverage to 95 per cent of the population by 2020.

