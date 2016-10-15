The race of 4G wireless services officially begins in Vietnam

4G services are introduced in Phu Quoc Island in southern Vietnam. Photo by Vietnam+

After a trial run of nearly a year, the two major wireless carriers Viettel and VinaPhone have been licensed to officially launch their 4G services in Vietnam.

A source from the information ministry confirmed the licensing on Friday. Representatives from the two companies said they have been prepared to provide the services to the wide public right from this year.

The military-run Viettel, which accounts for nearly half of the market with more than 120 million mobile subscribers, launched 4G services in the southern beach town of Vung Tau last December.

VinaPhone, a network operated by Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), introduced its own services in the southern resort island Phu Quoc and some areas of Ho Chi Minh City in January.

Viettel guaranteed that the speed is much higher than its 3G services and customers can watch HD videos at 720p resolution smoothly. VNPT said its 4G technology is on par with a fiber optic internet cable.

MobiFone, a unit run by the information ministry, also started providing the services in the country’s three largest cities Da Nang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City last July, and is expected to receive an official license soon.

The three telecom giants are controlling 99 percent of the 3G market, which had more than 35.7 million subscribers as of January this year.

Under a national plan, 95 percent of Vietnam’s population will use 3G and 4G services in 2020.

