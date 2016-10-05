Vietnam internet speed among the slowest in Asia Pacific

Can't get that video to load? You're not alone.

According to the latest internet connectivity report from the content delivery network Akamai, Vietnam’s average internet connection speed clocked at only 5.1 megabits per second in the second quarter of 2016, ranking 13th out of 15 countries and territories in the Asia Pacific region.

That put the country at 57th globally.

The report also noted that South Korea, where people can access the internet at an average 27 Mbps, took the lead in the region, and also the world. Hong Kong and Singapore were the two runner-ups in Asia Pacific with the average speed of 19.5 and 17.2 Mbps respectively.

The internet speed of Vietnam was only above that of the Philippines and India in the region.

When it comes to internet infrastructure, Vietnam's over 4 Mbps broadband adoption came in at around 50 percent while its 15 Mbps adoption was a dismal 1 percent. But compared to a year ago, both figures have improved significantly.

Akamai's survey was conducted based on the use of smartphones, tablets, personal computers and other devices to connect internet through mobile networks. Every country or territory in the list must have at least 25,000 separate IP addresses recognized by Akamai.

Related news:

> Internet in Vietnam to resume full speed on Tuesday

> Internet in Vietnam to slow down during cable maintenance

> Vietnam’s internet back to speed as cable issue fixed