Vietnam’s internet back to speed as cable issue fixed

A technical issue that has been slowing Vietnam’s submarine cable connection with the U.S. has been fixed and connections are expected to be back to normal at 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to internet provider Asia America Gateway (AAG).

The issue turned out to be a short circuit, rather than rupture as previously thought, according to AAG. Typhoon Nida, which swept across southern China on August 2, was initially blamed for the disruption.

On Monday, the internet provider said repairs to the infamous connection would not be completed until Thursday.

Repair work on the cable had been delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

In 2015 alone, the AAG ruptured three times, while in 2014 it went down twice.

This year, the cable has experienced problems in March and June, heavily affecting outbound internet traffic.

Vietnam has four submarine cable systems. The AAG was connected in November 2009 with a length of over 20,000 kilometers and a capacity of 2 terabits/second, directly connecting Southeast Asia with America.

In addition to submarine cable systems, Vietnam has a land-based system with a capacity of 120 gigabits/second that goes through China, and there are plans to build another one.

