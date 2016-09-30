VnExpress International
92 pct of Vietnam’s internet users glued to online videos

By VnExpress   September 30, 2016 | 02:56 pm GMT+7
Most Vietnamese Internet users watch online videos between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to Nielsen. Photo by AFP

The development of digital infrastructure has quickly changed locals’ viewing habits.

Online videos have taken off in Vietnam, with a new survey finding that 92 percent of internet users watch them at least once a week, the highest rate in Southeast Asia.

The report by the New York-based measurement company Nielsen published on Thursday found the number of online video viewers in Vietnam has grown and is higher than the Philippines (85 percent), Indonesia (81 percent) and Thailand (76 percent). The survey measured both online views and downloads.

The daily number of viewers in Vietnam has increased significantly from 10 percent of internet users to 64 percent over the past four years, according to Nielsen. The video content ranges widely from films and music to news, with the prime time between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

More people are also watching videos on smart phones at a rate of 62 percent of internet users in 2015 compared to 39 percent the previous year.

People watching online videos on computers dropped from 91 percent to 58 percent in that time.

Doan Duy Khoa, director of Nielsen’s Consumer Insight, said the development of digital infrastructure in Vietnam has quickly changed locals’ video viewing habits.

“Online video channels are creating thousands of opportunities and users can choose what to watch, and where and when to watch,” he said, as cited by Tuoi Tre.

Statistics released by Google last year also showed that Vietnamese’s watch time on its video-sharing site YouTube increased 120 percent from 2014, bringing the country to the global top 10 in terms of YouTube watch time.

Many commercials garnered a large number of views on the site, with the top ten most popular ads achieving a combined 50 million views within a year, according to Google.

Nearly 49 million people in Vietnam, or more than half of the country’s population, are internet users, and more than half of them shop online.

Tags: Vietnam Internet digital content
