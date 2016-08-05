VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam's retail sales see slowest growth in 6 years

By Ha Phuong   August 5, 2016 | 06:05 pm GMT+7

The shopping spree continues to lose momentum.

Vietnam's total retail, trade and services revenue hit $90 billion in the first seven months of this year, marking a modest jump of 9.4 percent on-year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

A slowdown in accommodation, catering, tourism and entertainment sales was the main reason for the period’s disappointing growth, said a GSO statistician. Not only that, the central coast provinces of Ha Tinh and Nghe An actually saw a 17 percent and 26.2 percent drop in retail sales due to the recent mass fish deaths.

Spending on some services, including tourism and entertainment, did not grow as fast as it had done previously due to food safety and pollution fears, GSO director Nguyen Bich Lam was quoted by Vietnam News as saying.

Retail sales of goods, which accounted for 76 percent of the total revenue, were the bright spot with a 9.7 percent jump against the same period last year.

Related news:

Dawn of Vietnam's retail market

Vietnam slashes retail prices of gasoline

>  Foreign invasion threatens domestic retail market share

Tags: retail sales growth
 
Read more
Singapore GIC in talks to own at least 7 pct of Vietnam's Vietcombank: sources

Singapore GIC in talks to own at least 7 pct of Vietnam's Vietcombank: sources

Thai firm makes $890 mln plunge into Vietnam's building materials market

Thai firm makes $890 mln plunge into Vietnam's building materials market

Vietnam’s rapidly growing retail industry partially offsets economic slowdown

Vietnam’s rapidly growing retail industry partially offsets economic slowdown

Transport infrastructure projects in central Vietnam beckon foreign investors

Transport infrastructure projects in central Vietnam beckon foreign investors

Money from tax havens comes pouring into Vietnam

Money from tax havens comes pouring into Vietnam

Vietnam looks at giving SMEs a tax break

Vietnam looks at giving SMEs a tax break

Drought and fish deaths drown Vietnam’s seafood exports

Drought and fish deaths drown Vietnam’s seafood exports

German firm jumps on Vietnam's renewable energy bandwagon

German firm jumps on Vietnam's renewable energy bandwagon

 
go to top