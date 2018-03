Vietnam slashes retail prices of gasoline

The new price for gasoline is VND16,000 ($0.73) per liter for RON 95, down 3.6 percent; VND15,300 for RON 92, down 4.1 percent; and VND14,840 for E5 RON 95, down 3.9 percent, Petrolimex, Vietnam’s top oil importer and distributor, announced Wednesday.

The price for 0.05 percent sulfur diesel remains at VND12,290 per liter, while kerosene is also unchanged at VND10,660 per liter.

Previously, on July 5, Pretrolimex pushed up retail prices for oil products by just over one percent.

Vietnam’s oil product prices are adjusted every 15 days by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.