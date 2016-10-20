Vietnam's new lottery ticket sales boom after first jackpot

A Vietlott representative (R) grants the jackpot prize certificate to the winner in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Vietlott

State-owned lottery company Vietlott announced a 67 percent sales increase following its first jackpot.

A representative from the company said revenues rose in all six of the southern cities and provinces in which it operates, following its VND92 billion jackpot (over $4 million).

Sunday's winner took home the first jackpot since the debut of the American-style lottery in July. The company had held 39 draws before a winning ticket was declared.

Sales increased nearly 5 percent on Monday, the day after the jackpot win, compared to the previous week, and 67 percent on Tuesday.

Ticket sales in Ho Chi Minh City increased 230 percent on Tuesday, followed by 170 percent in the neighboring Binh Duong Province and 117 percent rise in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

Nguyen Thanh Dam, deputy general director of Vietlott, said the company took in VND159 billion ($7.13 million) in the first three months of its operations.

In January, Vietlott, or Vietnam Computerized Lottery One Member Limited Liability Company, signed an exclusive 18-year contract with Malaysian conglomerate Berjaya to launch the country's first computerized lottery.

Mega 6/45 players select six numbers from 1 to 45 and win the jackpot, starting at VND12 billion ($538,000), by matching all six winning numbers from the draw.

The jackpot prize keeps growing until there is a winner. The odds of winning are extremely low, somewhere around one in 8.14 million.

The first winning ticket was sold in Ho Chi Minh City to a woman from Tra Vinh Province. Her father attended a ceremony at Vietlott office on her behalf, and received a bank transfer of $3.7 million, on which he paid 10 percent income tax.

On Wednesday, the company drew numbers again. This time, there was no winner.

