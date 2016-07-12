VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam hits the jackpot with mega-bucks lottery

By Thanh Tung   July 12, 2016 | 08:30 pm GMT+7

Six numbers stand between you and your wildest dreams.

Any lucky lottery player in Vietnam will have the chance to win a jackpot that offers a minimum of VND12 billion ($540,000) each time it rolls.

Vietnam Computerized Lottery One Member Limited Liability Company, or Vietlott, is going to launch the big-bucks lottery next Monday.

The name of the new lottery is Mega 6/45, which explains it all. Each ticket will cost VND10,000 ($0.4). Players will select six numbers from 1 to 45 and can win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers from the draw. 

Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the hefty prize, and the jackpot won’t stop growing until there is a winner.

Vietlott is the country's first lottery company and earlier this year it signed an exclusive 18-year contract with Malaysian conglomerate Berjaya to introduce computerized lottery games throughout Vietnam.

Mega 6/45 is the company's first entry into the market and will follow it up with digital gaming.

Tags: mega 6/45 lottery lottery jackpot millionaire Vietlott Berjaya
 
Read more
Vietnam Airlines touches the sky with 4-star rating

Vietnam Airlines touches the sky with 4-star rating

PetroVietnam’s contribution to state budget falls on low oil prices

PetroVietnam’s contribution to state budget falls on low oil prices

PM calls for faster privatization of state-owned firms

PM calls for faster privatization of state-owned firms

Vietnam’s first low cost carrier expands fleet with $1 bln deal

Vietnam’s first low cost carrier expands fleet with $1 bln deal

Directors caught up in former bank chairman's $800 mln scam

Directors caught up in former bank chairman's $800 mln scam

Oil and shipping markets on edge after 'South China Sea' ruling

Oil and shipping markets on edge after 'South China Sea' ruling

Vietnamese dragon fruit finds their way onto Big C Thailand's shelves

Vietnamese dragon fruit finds their way onto Big C Thailand's shelves

Canada to train Vietnam Airlines’ pilots in HCMC

Canada to train Vietnam Airlines’ pilots in HCMC

 
go to top