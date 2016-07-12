Vietnam hits the jackpot with mega-bucks lottery

Any lucky lottery player in Vietnam will have the chance to win a jackpot that offers a minimum of VND12 billion ($540,000) each time it rolls.

Vietnam Computerized Lottery One Member Limited Liability Company, or Vietlott, is going to launch the big-bucks lottery next Monday.

The name of the new lottery is Mega 6/45, which explains it all. Each ticket will cost VND10,000 ($0.4). Players will select six numbers from 1 to 45 and can win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers from the draw.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the hefty prize, and the jackpot won’t stop growing until there is a winner.

Vietlott is the country's first lottery company and earlier this year it signed an exclusive 18-year contract with Malaysian conglomerate Berjaya to introduce computerized lottery games throughout Vietnam.

Mega 6/45 is the company's first entry into the market and will follow it up with digital gaming.