VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Hanoi considers building $500 mln horse racing, golf course complex

By Dam Tuan   August 13, 2016 | 06:37 am GMT+7

Off to the races: Would you fancy a flutter at the first five-star racetrack in the country?

Hanoi is considering a project to build a racetrack, golf course and entertainment complex worth $500 million where horse racing lovers will allowed to bet, legally.

Hanoi Tourist Corporation and Korea’s Global Consultant Network., LTD. have recently signed an investment agreement for the racecourse and they are awaiting the green light from authorities, according to the Hanoi People's Committee newspaper.

The five-star complex will include a shopping mall, entertainment services, a racetrack and a golf course. 

hanoi-considers-building-500-mln-horse-racing-golf-course-complex

Hanoi may have a five-star racetrack and golf course complex. Photo by Paul Kehrer, Creative Commons 2.0

Hanoi Tourist Corporation and Global Consultant Network Co. Ltd submitted the proposal to the city's People's in 2007, but it has been delayed due to complications over legal betting.

Vietnam's Government Office released Prime Minister Phuc’s response to the project: “The joint venture to build a racecourse in the city will be considered by the government after we look at legal regulations regarding gambling.”

City leaders say it will increase revenue and attract more tourists to the capital.

Gambling is a sensitive businesses in Vietnam that needs thorough consideration, even though foreign investors have shown an interest in the project. In the past, Hanoi planned to license a racecourse in Soc Son District but failed to get approval from the Prime Minster due legal issues.

Related news

> Multi-million-dollar gambling ring runs out of luck in Saigon

> Vietnam busts open gambling ring worth $350 mln

> International gambling ring leader arrested in Hanoi

Tags: horse racing Hanoi casino and betting Hanoi Tourist Corporation Global Consultant Network
 
Read more
Vietnam threatens to scrap $3.5-bln property project as Malaysian investor dawdles

Vietnam threatens to scrap $3.5-bln property project as Malaysian investor dawdles

Bad debt on the rise in Vietnam's banking sector

Bad debt on the rise in Vietnam's banking sector

Vietnam launches $230 million oil drilling rig

Vietnam launches $230 million oil drilling rig

Vietnam’s largest IPO of 2016 to launch on August 29

Vietnam’s largest IPO of 2016 to launch on August 29

Vietnamese products struggle to meet EU standards

Vietnamese products struggle to meet EU standards

Malaysian firm acquires 30 percent interest in Vietnamese oilfield

Malaysian firm acquires 30 percent interest in Vietnamese oilfield

Bill Gates' foundation bets $12 mln on Vietnam's stock market

Bill Gates' foundation bets $12 mln on Vietnam's stock market

Chinese steel tagged with Vietnamese labels to avoid high EU taxes

Chinese steel tagged with Vietnamese labels to avoid high EU taxes

 
go to top