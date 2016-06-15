VnExpress International
Vietnam busts open gambling ring worth $350 mln

By Hoang Viet   June 15, 2016 | 03:25 pm GMT+7

Authorities in Vietnam have arrested 23 people involved in an illegal gambling ring valued at nearly VND8 trillion ($358 million).

On June 12, C50, the high-tech wing of Vietnam's police forces, smashed open the illegal online gambling operation led by Bui Khac Hien, 52, seizing a Mercedes car and VND200 million in cash, together with multiple devices used for the ring’s operation.

According to authorities, the ring has used sites such as SV6, SJK7222 and NW4704 since June 2015 to take soccer and other kinds of bets worth up to VND7.6 trillion.

Gambling is illegal in Vietnam, and only licensed casinos can offer gambling services exclusively for people with foreign passports.

Tags: betting gambling ring
 
