VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

International gambling ring leader arrested in Hanoi

By Viet Dung   April 7, 2016 | 05:54 pm GMT+7

Police in Hanoi today seized Chinese national Zhou Yun Miao, 47, the leader of a transnational gambling ring wanted by Interpol.

According to Interpol, Miao has been one of four leaders of an online gambling ring since 2012, and was responsible for financial management.

interpols-wanted-gambling-ring-leader-arrested-in-hanoi

Zhou Yun Miao. Photo: doisong.vn

The online gambling website has connections with hundreds of games providers and makes illegal money through selling digital currencies.

Chinese police recorded illegal transactions worth $90 million between 2012 and 2014.

Miao and his accomplices have been on the run in Vietnam since 2013, where they have managed to continue the operation.

Chinese police and Interpol issued an international arrest warrant for him in October 2014.

Miao was transferred to Chinese police on April 5, Hanoi police said.

Tags: Interpol gambling ring leader Chinese
 
Read more
Vietnam appoints vice state president, chief judge and prosecutor general

Vietnam appoints vice state president, chief judge and prosecutor general

NA to elect new state vice president, dismiss Vice PMs and old cabinet

NA to elect new state vice president, dismiss Vice PMs and old cabinet

Six priorities of the new Prime Minister

Six priorities of the new Prime Minister

Vietnam demands China remove oil rig from overlapping area; protests lighthouse

Vietnam demands China remove oil rig from overlapping area; protests lighthouse

New vice state president, chief judge and prosecutor general nominated

New vice state president, chief judge and prosecutor general nominated

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc's first day in office

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc's first day in office

New PM vows to improve anti-corruption efforts in opening address

New PM vows to improve anti-corruption efforts in opening address

Vietnam relieves vice president, chief judge and procurator general of duties

Vietnam relieves vice president, chief judge and procurator general of duties

 
go to top