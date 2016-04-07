International gambling ring leader arrested in Hanoi

According to Interpol, Miao has been one of four leaders of an online gambling ring since 2012, and was responsible for financial management.

Zhou Yun Miao. Photo: doisong.vn

The online gambling website has connections with hundreds of games providers and makes illegal money through selling digital currencies.

Chinese police recorded illegal transactions worth $90 million between 2012 and 2014.

Miao and his accomplices have been on the run in Vietnam since 2013, where they have managed to continue the operation.

Chinese police and Interpol issued an international arrest warrant for him in October 2014.

Miao was transferred to Chinese police on April 5, Hanoi police said.