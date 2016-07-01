VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Multi-million-dollar gambling ring runs out of luck in Saigon

By Quoc Thang   July 1, 2016 | 04:39 pm GMT+7

Amid the heat of the 2016 European Championships, Vietnam’s police have busted an illegal gambling ring worth $20 million, arresting 12 people.

Le Long Chau (left) and Tang Tan: the ring leaders. Photo by VnExpress/ Quoc Thang

Le Long Chau (left) and Tang Tan: the ring leaders. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thang

On June 30, Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security arrested 12 people charged with the illegal organization of betting and gambling in Saigon.

According to the authorities, the gang used betting sites such as bong88.com and v9bet.com whose servers are based in other countries.

The syndicate opened accounts at various banks for gamblers to deposit money to bet on sporting events.

The case is under further investigation.

Related news:

> Vietnam busts open gambling ring worth $350 mln

> International gambling ring leader arrested in Hanoi

> Vietnam cracks $58 mln football gambling cyber-ring

Tags: betting gambling ring euro 2016 soccer football
 
Read more
Deputy PM requests corruption probe into Formosa's licensing

Deputy PM requests corruption probe into Formosa's licensing

Vietnam starts the deployment of electronic toll collection

Vietnam starts the deployment of electronic toll collection

Philippine woman falls from eighth floor in HCM City

Philippine woman falls from eighth floor in HCM City

Vietnam threatens to shut down Formosa

Vietnam threatens to shut down Formosa

Ha Tinh forms council to assess damage caused by Formosa

Ha Tinh forms council to assess damage caused by Formosa

World Bank gives Vietnam's education reform a boost with $95 million loan

World Bank gives Vietnam's education reform a boost with $95 million loan

Legalize brothels, stop punishing sex workers who solicit: U.K. parliamentary watchdog

Legalize brothels, stop punishing sex workers who solicit: U.K. parliamentary watchdog

Vietnam’s Public Referendum Act comes into effect today

Vietnam’s Public Referendum Act comes into effect today

 
go to top