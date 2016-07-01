Multi-million-dollar gambling ring runs out of luck in Saigon

Le Long Chau (left) and Tang Tan: the ring leaders. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Thang

On June 30, Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security arrested 12 people charged with the illegal organization of betting and gambling in Saigon.

According to the authorities, the gang used betting sites such as bong88.com and v9bet.com whose servers are based in other countries.

The syndicate opened accounts at various banks for gamblers to deposit money to bet on sporting events.

The case is under further investigation.

