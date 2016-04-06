VnExpress International
Vietnam cracks $58 mln football gambling cyber-ring

By CAND   April 6, 2016 | 02:07 pm GMT+7

Police busted an online football gambling ring worth VND1.3 trillion ($58 million) on April 3 after 14 simultaneous raids in Thanh Hoa city, central Vietnam.

Police arrested 12 people and called for two more to turn themselves in, seizing 20 cellphones, five computers, two homemade guns and about VND1 billion in cash.

Preliminarily estimates value the ring at VND1.3 trillion.

All those arrested admitted to operating an online football gambling ring.

Authorities identified Nguyen The Hieu and Nguyen Thanh Trung as the gang's leaders.

In Vietnam, the crime of illegal gambling can carry with it up to ten years imprisonment, fines of up to VND100 million and asset seizures.

Tags: Illegal gambling football cyber-crime
 
