Survey collects business inputs on Covid-19 crisis

The Private Sector Development Committee (Committee IV) and VnExpress are conducting a survey to find out how businesses in Vietnam are coping with the pandemic.

Committee IV, under the Advisory Council on Administrative Procedure Reform to the Prime Minister, seeks to identify effective solutions and practices businesses are implementing to overcome the pandemic and prevent economic recession and unemployment.

The result of the survey will be shared with the businesses themselves for reference and application of the most effective, suitable measures.

They will also be used to advise the Prime Minister and his cabinet leaders on coming up with more effective policies for enterprises during and after the pandemic.

In the interests of the business community in Vietnam and in the larger national socio-economic interest, businesses are invited to complete the survey here (link) by April 13, 2020.