VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Vietnamese businesses suffer longest downtime after security breach: study

By Dat Nguyen   November 16, 2019 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Vietnamese businesses suffer longest downtime after security breach: study
Fiber optic cables connected to a switch. Photo by Shutterstock/316pixel.

Forty eight percent of organizations in Vietnam suffer downtime of 17 hours or more after a data breach, the highest ratio in the Asia Pacific region.

The regional average is 35 percent and the global average is 25 percent, according to the 2019 Asia Pacific CISO Benchmark Study recently released by U.S. technology company Cisco.

One of the reasons for the high downtime is a lack of trained cybersecurity personnel, the report, which polled almost 2,000 security professionals in the region, said.

Forty seven percent of Vietnamese businesses say a shortage of IT personnel prevents them from adopting more advanced security technologies, up 10 percentage points from last year. The global figure is 24 percent.

"Despite the appetite for security investments, it remains true that finding the right talent is a constant struggle," the report said.

But it said Vietnam excels at dealing with alerts and remediating them, adding 51 percent of alerts are investigated, higher than the regional average of 44 percent.

Local businesses manage to deal with 45 percent of threats, compared to 38 percent in the region.

The financial impacts of security threats have reduced in Vietnam. Only 18 percent of respondents said the most severe breach in the past one year cost them more than $1 million, compared to 77 percent last year.

Vietnam suffered 3,159 cyberattacks in the first six months of this year, a 45.9 percent decrease year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

The country has among the best human resources in the world and could become a cybersecurity powerhouse, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said in April.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam downtime cybersecurity Cisco study survey 2019 Asia Pacific CISO Benchmark Study
 
Read more
Trade surplus growth hits 7-year high

Trade surplus growth hits 7-year high

Origin fraud risks rise as Chinese steel continues to pour into Vietnam

Origin fraud risks rise as Chinese steel continues to pour into Vietnam

Vietnam global second in salary growth: report

Vietnam global second in salary growth: report

Vietnam share brokers see profits continue to fall

Vietnam share brokers see profits continue to fall

Most Vietnamese businesses adopt rosy outlook for 2020: HSBC

Most Vietnamese businesses adopt rosy outlook for 2020: HSBC

Urban Vietnamese happy to pay more for healthy food: survey

Urban Vietnamese happy to pay more for healthy food: survey

Vingroup earns Jan-Sept revenues of $4 bln

Vingroup earns Jan-Sept revenues of $4 bln

 
go to top