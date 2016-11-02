Brazil bans catfish imports from Vietnamese company

Brazil has prohibited Vietnam’s Western Foods Technology Company Ltd. (West Vina) from exporting catfish to the country due to violations of food safety requirements.

The decision was confirmed by Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade in a statement on Tuesday. It is believed that the company's catfish products did not meet standards for chemicals.

Three other seafood companies -- Hasa Seafood Corporation, Mekong Fisheries Joint Stock Company and Hung Vuong Corporation -- have been placed under a watchlist and told to strictly follow requirements from Brazilian authorities.

Brazil is one of the main markets for Vietnamese catfish. In the first four months, shipments topped $27.1 million, up 273.9 percent year-on-year. But in the next four-months period, exports fell from the same period last year, industry data showed.

Related news:

> Vietnam boosts catfish exports to U.S., China, Brazil

> More Vietnamese catfish companies allowed to export to U.S.

> Vietnam welcomes U.S. decision to cancel catfish inspections