VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Brazil bans catfish imports from Vietnamese company

By Toan Dao   November 2, 2016 | 02:21 pm GMT+7

Three other suppliers in Vietnam are being told to strictly adhere to food safety rules.

Brazil has prohibited Vietnam’s Western Foods Technology Company Ltd. (West Vina) from exporting catfish to the country due to violations of food safety requirements.

The decision was confirmed by Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade in a statement on Tuesday. It is believed that the company's catfish products did not meet standards for chemicals.

Three other seafood companies -- Hasa Seafood Corporation, Mekong Fisheries Joint Stock Company and Hung Vuong Corporation -- have been placed under a watchlist and told to strictly follow requirements from Brazilian authorities.

Brazil is one of the main markets for Vietnamese catfish. In the first four months, shipments topped $27.1 million, up 273.9 percent year-on-year. But in the next four-months period, exports fell from the same period last year, industry data showed.

Related news:

> Vietnam boosts catfish exports to U.S., China, Brazil

> More Vietnamese catfish companies allowed to export to U.S.

> Vietnam welcomes U.S. decision to cancel catfish inspections

Tags: Vietnamese catfish Brazil ban imports
 
Read more
Vietnam proves lucrative market for Korean ginseng

Vietnam proves lucrative market for Korean ginseng

Vietnamese farmers win big by growing exotic plants

Vietnamese farmers win big by growing exotic plants

Vietnam's gold traders call for trading floor, rules relaxation

Vietnam's gold traders call for trading floor, rules relaxation

Vietnam's public debt increases nearly 15 times over past 15 years

Vietnam's public debt increases nearly 15 times over past 15 years

Turkey officially slaps anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese plywood

Turkey officially slaps anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese plywood

Vietnam should bring in private capital to finance transport infrastructure: HSBC

Vietnam should bring in private capital to finance transport infrastructure: HSBC

ANZ not backing out of retail and wealth businesses in Vietnam

ANZ not backing out of retail and wealth businesses in Vietnam

Vietnam's forex market to see stability through year-end: report

Vietnam's forex market to see stability through year-end: report

 
go to top