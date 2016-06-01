VnExpress International
Vietnam welcomes U.S. decision to cancel catfish inspections

By Pham Van, Toan Dao   June 1, 2016 | 08:08 am GMT+7

The inspection costs were unnecessarily high and led to potential trade barriers, violating WTO regulations and the spirit of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), said Le Hai Binh from Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnam appreciated the decision to cancel the inspections by the U.S. Senate.

This is the right step and will contribute to the U.S. fulfilling its pledges to bilateral and multilateral trade agreements, he said.

Vietnam has also called for the House of Representatives and the U.S. government to fully lift inspections of catfish, he added.

On May 25, 2016, the U.S. Senate voted to cancel the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s inspection program on catfish.

On December 9, 2015, Senators John McCain and Kelly Ayotte introduced the resolution to nullify the inspection program.

According to Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), Vietnam’s export value of catfish to the U.S. rose 7.2 percent year on year to $151 million during January-April this year.

