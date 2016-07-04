VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam boosts catfish exports to U.S., China, Brazil

By Toan Dao   July 4, 2016 | 07:49 am GMT+7

Vietnamese companies sharply increased exports of catfish to the U.S., China and Brazil in the first five months of this year but lowered shipments to the European Union, the government portal reported Sunday, citing data from Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Processors (VASEP).

The country’s total export value of catfish during January-May rose 5.5 percent year on year to $650 million. Of the total, exports to the U.S. in the period were worth $152 million, accounting for 23.4 percent and up 12.9 percent from a year earlier. The U.S. remained the largest destination for Vietnamese catfish in the first five months.

Vietnamese catfish. Photo by VnExpress/MH

Vietnamese catfish. Photo by VnExpress/MH

Shipment value to China over January-May jumped 72.7 percent year on year to $94.9 million while exports to Brazil were worth $32.8 million, surging 118.3 percent year on year, according to the data.

Vietnam’s exports value to the E.U. in the first five months, however, fell 8.1 percent from a year earlier to $109.3 million.

Meanwhile, in the first half of this year, Vietnam’s catfish industry was facing various difficulties ranging from consumption markets, volatile prices and diseases, which have led to a decrease in catfish farming area. The catfish farming area in the Mekong Delta in the first half of this year is estimated at 3,757 hectares, down 5.5 percent from the same period last year. The catfish output in the region during January-June is estimated at 526,683 tons, almost the same with last year. Vinh Long, Ben Tre, An Giang and Dong Thap saw their catfish production falling from 1 percent to 12 percent year on year.

Related news:

> More Vietnamese catfish companies allowed to export to U.S.

> Vietnam welcomes U.S. decision to cancel catfish inspections

> Vietnam scales up catfish exports to Thailand

Tags: Vietnam catfish catfish exports U.S. market
 
Read more
Vietnam playing catch-up to hit 2016 economic growth target: GSO official

Vietnam playing catch-up to hit 2016 economic growth target: GSO official

Vietnam Airlines’ share sales to Japan’s ANA complete

Vietnam Airlines’ share sales to Japan’s ANA complete

HCMC aims to convert 250,000 household businesses into SMEs by 2020

HCMC aims to convert 250,000 household businesses into SMEs by 2020

Vietnamese shipping corporation tries to bail out of sinking ships

Vietnamese shipping corporation tries to bail out of sinking ships

World’s largest energy firm exits $22-billion Vietnam refinery plan

World’s largest energy firm exits $22-billion Vietnam refinery plan

Japan: Re-drafting would shatter the glass-like TPP trade deal

Japan: Re-drafting would shatter the glass-like TPP trade deal

Trade pact with E.U. might offset Brexit fallout in Vietnam

Trade pact with E.U. might offset Brexit fallout in Vietnam

BIDV becomes first bank in ASEAN to open branch in Myanmar

BIDV becomes first bank in ASEAN to open branch in Myanmar

 
go to top