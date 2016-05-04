The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Mediterranean 'by far world's deadliest border' for migrants: IOM
At least 33,761 migrants were reported to have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean between the year 2000 to 2017.
2,000-year-old skeleton found at Mediterranean shipwreck
A partial skull, two arm bones, several ribs and two femurs have been discovered.
Over eighty migrant bodies wash up on Libya's shore
The bodies of more than 80 migrants who drowned trying to cross the Mediterranean wash up on beaches in western Libya.
June 04, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
Egypt finds human remains and belongings from plane crash at sea
Egypt said on Friday that its navy had found human remains, wreckage and the personal belongings of passengers floating in the Mediterranean, confirmation that an EgyptAir jet had ...
May 21, 2016 | 11:42 am GMT+7
Wrap up: EgyptAir jet vanishes after mid-air plunge over Mediterranean
An EgyptAir jet carrying 66 passengers and crew from Paris to Cairo disappeared from radar over the Mediterranean on Thursday in a crash that Egypt said may have been caused by a ...
May 20, 2016 | 09:03 am GMT+7
Work starts to raise the deadliest shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea
The Italian navy starts work to raise a migrant vessel which sank last year killing more than 800 people.
May 04, 2016 | 05:59 pm GMT+7
