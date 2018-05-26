VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
World

Nearly 1,500 migrants rescued in Mediterranean in two days

By AFP   May 26, 2018 | 08:13 am GMT+7
Nearly 1,500 migrants rescued in Mediterranean in two days
Some 10,800 migrants have been registered in Italy since January, a major drop compared to last year. Photo by AFP/Louisa Gouliamaki

The migrants from Lybia were trying to make the crossing to Europe.

Around 1,500 migrants were rescued in the Mediterranean on Thursday and Friday in operations involving the Italian navy and ships chartered by NGOs and the E.U. border agency Frontex, the Italian coastguard said.

On Friday alone, seven separate operations picked up 1,050 people as they tried to make the crossing to Europe. The operations were coordinated by the Italian coastguard.

The German NGOs Sea-Watch and Sea-Eye said they had rescued nearly half the total picked up - 450 - from three overcrowded vessels.

As the occupants of the third boat were being picked up, a Libyan patrol boat came on the scene prompting some of the migrants to jump into the water to avoid being taken back to Libya. The Libyan vessel, however, maintained its distance and all the migrants were rescued by the two NGOs.

In recent months the Libyan coastguard has taken responsibility for a growing number of rescue operations, subsequently returning those rescued to Libya.

On Thursday, an Italian navy ship rescued 69 migrants, while a Portuguese navy boat taking part in Frontex's anti-trafficking Triton Operation rescued 296 more.

The new arrivals are in addition to 10,800 migrants already registered in Italy since the start of the year, according to International Organisation for Migration (IOM) figures.

The figure is around 80 percent lower than in the same period last year, largely attributed to agreements reached between Italy and Libyan authorities and militias.

The Libyan coastguard intercepted more than 6,500 migrants in the same period, IOM figures showed, while 383 people were reported dead or missing off Libya.

Related News:
Tags: migrants rescue Mediterranean ShipS vessels Libya Europe E.U. Italy
 
Read more
America's poor becoming more destitute under Trump: U.N. expert

America's poor becoming more destitute under Trump: U.N. expert

North Korea to get relief only after verifiable denuclearization: Mattis

North Korea to get relief only after verifiable denuclearization: Mattis

N. Korea summit back on, Trump says after meeting Kim envoy

N. Korea summit back on, Trump says after meeting Kim envoy

China says aircraft carrier testing weapons in South China Sea drills

China says aircraft carrier testing weapons in South China Sea drills

Some dino eggs took months to hatch, perhaps leading to extinction: study

Some dino eggs took months to hatch, perhaps leading to extinction: study

Smog returns, but Beijing says skies are getting cleaner

Smog returns, but Beijing says skies are getting cleaner

Thai election won't happen this year, legislator says

Thai election won't happen this year, legislator says

Trump aide says US sanctions on Russia may be disproportionate

Trump aide says US sanctions on Russia may be disproportionate

 
go to top