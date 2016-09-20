VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
World

2,000-year-old skeleton found at Mediterranean shipwreck

By AFP   September 20, 2016 | 10:36 am GMT+7

A partial skull, two arm bones, several ribs and two femurs have been discovered.

Archaeologists have discovered a 2,000-year-old human skeleton at the same Mediterranean shipwreck that yielded the most sophisticated piece of technology, a clockwork, to survive Antiquity, Nature reported Monday.

If DNA can be prised from the remains, found on August 31 off the coast of the Greek island Antikythera, it may reveal clues as to the skeleton's identity, the science journal said.

The surprisingly well-preserved bones including a partial skull, two arm bones, several ribs and two femurs could also unlock secrets about the famous first-century BC merchant ship which probably foundered during a storm.

The Greek government has yet to give permission for DNA testing.

The skeleton is a rare find. The bodies of shipwreck victims are usually swept away or eaten by fish, and rarely survive decades, much less centuries.

"We don't know of anything else like it," Brendan Foley, an underwater archeologist at Woodshole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts and co-director of the excavation, told Nature.

A first look suggests that the skeletal remains come from a young man, according to Hannes Schroeder, an expert in ancient DNA analysis from Denmark Museum of Natural History.

"It doesn't look like bones that are 2,000 years old," he told Nature.

Schroeder was especially pleased at the recovery of the petrous bones -- located behind the ear -- that tend to preserve DNA better than other parts of the skeleton or teeth.

"If there's any DNA, then from what we know, it'll be there," he told Nature.

DNA recovery could reveal hair and eye colour, as well as ancestry and geographic origin, he added.

The wreck, sitting in nearly 50 meters (165 feet) of water, was first discovered by sponge divers in 1900, and is widely believed to be the first ever investigated by archeologists.

The prize find was the so-called Antikythera Mechanism, a device from the 2nd-century BC, which is sometimes called the world's oldest computer.

The highly complex device is composed of some 40 bronze cogs and gears and was used by the ancient Greeks to track the cycles of the solar system.

It took another 1,500 years for an astrological clock of similar sophistication to be made in Europe.

The oldest DNA ever retrieved from modern human remains was about 45,000 years old.

Related news:

Stone Age mummy still revealing secrets, 25 years on

Tags: Archaeology Mediterranean skeleton
 
Read more
Oxford ranked as world's top university - Times Higher Education

Oxford ranked as world's top university - Times Higher Education

Boat carrying 600 migrants sinks off Egypt, killing at least 43

Boat carrying 600 migrants sinks off Egypt, killing at least 43

Indonesia rejects US research estimate of 100,000 'haze' deaths

Indonesia rejects US research estimate of 100,000 'haze' deaths

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt: attorney

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt: attorney

Indonesia to investigate Google over possible unpaid taxes

Indonesia to investigate Google over possible unpaid taxes

China says Japan trying to 'confuse' South China Sea situation

China says Japan trying to 'confuse' South China Sea situation

'Game of Thrones' wins leading 12 Emmys

'Game of Thrones' wins leading 12 Emmys

Thais search for missing as 15 die in pilgrim boat accident

Thais search for missing as 15 die in pilgrim boat accident

 
go to top